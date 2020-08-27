The University of Queensland is preparing to expand the first human trial of its coronavirus vaccine.

Health Minister Steven Miles is set to announce an extension of the UQ vaccine trial to people aged 56 and over after the initial 120 participants showed no severe side-effects after receiving their first dose.

UQ scientist Paul Young, one of the project leaders, said another 96 volunteers would be recruited to gauge the vaccine's safety among the older demographic, as well as the immune response elicited. "We're hoping Queenslanders get behind us and sign up," he said.

Participants to this point have all been aged 18 to 55.

Professor Young said the expanded study would gather key data to support larger-scale testing of the candidate vaccine's effectiveness by Australian biotech company CSL, which has partnered with UQ.

Innovation Minister Kate Jones called on Queenslanders to "make history by being part of the most important clinical trials that will be conducted in our generation".

Negotiations are under way to secure the UQ vaccine in a similar deal to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, should it prove to be safe and effective.

To take part in the vaccine trial call 1800 243 733 or register online here

Originally published as How to get involved as vaccine trial expands