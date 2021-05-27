How to get huge discounts on eating out

If you read any "How to Save Money" books or blogs, you know we are persistent in saying you should always be cooking from scratch and that eating out or takeaway foods are a waste of money.

But we all know in reality that it's really nice and convenient to go out to eat. It is something you can budget in (if you are willing to scrimp in other areas). And although it should be a "sometimes treat" - there are some nifty tricks I will teach you to pay less for eating out on the town.

AVOID THE WEEKENDS AND LOOK FOR MIDWEEK SPECIALS

You will always pay a premium for eating out on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday night. Plus you usually have to wait ages for your food because every man and his dog is out. If you can avoid those peak nights, look at eating during the week instead and taking advantage of midweek specials. Most restaurants want more patronage during the week so have cheap midweek offers. You might buy one get one meal free, or there might be a "half price schnitty night". Plus less people.

BECOME A MEMBER OF YOUR LOCAL PUBS AND CLUBS

Local pubs aren't all "mysterious roast meat and cauliflower cheese" like they used to be. They have really upped their culinary game to meet the modern palate. There are big discounts to be had when you join these pubs or clubs, too, including accumulating points and getting free meals or highly discounted meals. Apart from pubs, there are your local sporting clubs and even bowls clubs, which I thought used to smell like cabbage and Dettol, now serving gourmet. Join their membership and save.

LOOK AT ONLINE DISCOUNT FOOD DEALS

There are a heap of fantastic money saving apps that offer discounts and offers when you book directly through their app. Most search for deals in your area, so you can choose the discount before you even leave home. Great ones to look at include Groupon, Scoopon, Cudo and The Fork.

Even the most popular takeaway restaurants (McDonald's, Hungry Jack's and KFC) offer discounts and exclusive offers if you order through their online apps.

EAT EARLY AND SAVE BIG

There is a website called First Table which allows you to search for beautiful restaurants in your area, and if you are willing to eat early (from about 5pm) and book "the first table" you get 50 per cent off your meal (for two or four people). The only catch is you have to leave a review afterwards. Many of these restaurants are rated five stars.

DOES YOUR ESTABLISHMENT OFFER BIRTHDAY DISCOUNT?

Is your birthday coming up soon? Quick, sign up for all your local pubs and clubs as most of them offer a free meal on your birthday. The catch most of the time is that you have to pay full price for another adult meal, but hey you gotta eat with someone.

JOIN THE EAT CLUB

You've heard of Last Minute, the website that gets you a cheap hotel room at the last minute. Now there is a version to fill empty restaurant tables at the last minute. Called The Eat Club, you can find fantastic deals at 30-50 per cent off providing you are willing to eat right away. You need to book and grab your voucher online and provide it to the restaurant.

USE THE FORK

Lastly, there is website The Fork which is a subsidiary of TripAdvisor. It shows you all the restaurants in your area, and the discount they currently offer. So if you are on a fixed budget you can shop and see which restaurant matches the funds you have.

Never pay full price again for a meal - take advantage of these savings and enjoy your occasional night out with your friends and family, without crying over the credit card bill the next month.

Jody Allen is the founder of mothers' network Stay At Home Mum. Find her at @StayHomeMum on Facebook, @jodyallen.stayathomemum on Instagram, @JodyAllen_SAHM on Twitter

Originally published as How to get huge discounts on eating out