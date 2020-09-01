How to get council to fund your event

FUNDING rounds for community events will open today as part of Gladstone Regional Council’s Community Investment Program.

From today until September 30, funding rounds will open for Council’s Community Celebration Fund and Regional Enhancement Fund.

The Community Celebration Fund is for events that help celebrate the Gladstone region, build community pride, boost the economy and promote the region in a positive light.

The Regional Enhancement Fund aims to provide support for the continued growth of the region, fund the reinvigoration and protect and preserve natural assets.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said there was one round, Jumpstart City Heart, currently open under the Regional Enhancement Fund umbrella.

“Jumpstart City Heart supports initiatives of community organisations, CBD businesses, and individuals that contribute to encouraging visitation, overall aesthetics of the CBD, stimulate economy, and engage community and visitors,” Cr Burnett said.

“Objectives of Jumpstart City Heart include re-establishing Goondoon Street as Gladstone’s main street by improving economic and development opportunities within the CBD, while also creating a sense of vibrancy and unique identity.”

Cr Burnett said applicants could apply for up to a maximum of $2000 (ex GST) with eligibility criteria available on council’s website.

Four different events fall under the Community Celebration Fund umbrella, these include:

Community Events from December 2020 to April 2021 (including Australia Day and ANZAC Day community events)

Community Event funding supports community-led events that are run by community organisations for broad public benefit. Applicants can apply up to a maximum of $1500 (ex GST).

Ignite Event – for events January to July 2021

Ignite Event funding supports events that contribute to community pride, social outcomes and the regional economy that attract up to 2500 participants

Applicants can apply up to a maximum of $10,000 (ex GST).

Impact Event – for events January to July 2021

Impact Event funding supports events that demonstrate tourism and regional economy benefits and attract 2500 to 5000 participants, with 10 per cent out-of-region visitors.

Applicants can apply up to a maximum of $25,000 (ex GST).

Destination Event – for events February to July 2021

Destination Event funding supports events that are well established, well designed and clearly demonstrate return on investment building community pride, return visitation, regional profile, economic stimulus and attract over 5000 participants, with 15 per cent out-of-region visitors

Applicants can apply up to a maximum of $50,000 (ex GST).

For more information call Council’s Community Engagement Centre on 4976 6300 or click here.