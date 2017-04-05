How to get a job at planned meatworks

THOSE interested in any potential work in the proposed meatworks can access training to ready themselves through TAFE courses, but not here in Gladstone.

With the proposed meatworks at Mt Larcom likely to take about two years to build after it gets full approvals, those interested have plenty of time to ready themselves.

The entry level TAFE course is the Certificate I and II in Meat Processing and is run at TAFE Queensland.

A spokesperson from JBS, one of the biggest beef processors in Australia, said of 150 workers at a meatworks, 100 of them could be unskilled with 50 needing to be skilled operators.

Plan for new project revealed

The occupations needing training skills are knife hands and boners, while packers, trimmers would likely be trained in-house and be for unskilled workers.

"Most meatworks, work on a buddy system to train up packers and trimmers," the JBS spokesperson said.

"To be a knife hand, or to operate high pullers and auto saws you would need to be skilled."

Professor Owen Nevin, the CQUniversity Associate Vice-Chancellor for the Gladstone region spoke about meatworks training.

"It is certainly something we'd be prepared to have a conversation about with any prospective processing plant," he said.

"These are sometimes high-turnover industries and could require a regular training program."