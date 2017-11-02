News

How to get free Subway in Gladstone tomorrow

Chris Lees
TOMORROW is your chance to get a free Subway sandwich.

It's World Sandwich Day on Friday and Subway stores around the world are taking part in.

To celebrate the movement, every local customer who visits Subway on the Dawson Highway on Friday, can get a free sub when they buy a salad, sandwich or wrap.

And for each sub you buy, Subway will donate a meal through Foodbank to help fight hunger throughout Australia.

Each year, Foodbank delivers more than 63 million meals to Australians seeking hunger relief through the help of farmers, manufacturers, retailers, and thousands of volunteers across the country.

Foodbank Australia chief executive officer Brianna Casey said she was delighted to be part of it.

"We are expecting to feed hundreds of thousands of Aussies seeking hunger relief through Subway "Live Feed", and we are thrilled to be a part of this exciting campaign," she said.

Subway Dawson Highway, Gardenlovers Plaza and Kurrajong Court franchisee Dan Jensen says the team are thrilled to be supporting Foodbank in continuing its vital service of providing hunger relief to Australians in need.

"We are encouraging the local community to help make a difference to a fellow Australians in need by simply dropping in to Dawson Highway, Gardenlovers Plaza and Kurrajong Court Subway on November 3," he said.

"World Sandwich Day is all about bringing the community together to raise important funds to fight hunger relief not only in Australia, but around the globe."

Gladstone Observer

