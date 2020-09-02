How to find the domestic violence help you need

Domestic violence in the region is concerning to Gladstone Police.

Domestic violence in the region is concerning to Gladstone Police.

FREQUENT instances of domestic violence happening regularly in the Gladstone region have police concerned and they have a plan to tackle the problem.

Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said the community needed to continue to take a stance on domestic violence.

“Gladstone Police are still seeing a number of domestic violence offences being reported,” he said.

“This is a credit to the community for standing up and saying “No to domestic and family violence” and reporting the matters to police.

“Police take domestic violence very seriously and we investigate all matters reported to police to ensure that those people in our community that require protection and support are provided that care.

“If anyone is a victim or domestic and family violence or knows anyone that is, please contact police immediately so that we can support those involved and stop the cycle of violence.”

For anyone experiencing domestic violence in the Gladstone Local Government Area there are a number of services dedicated to this important issue.

“The co-ordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence is a community of dedicated and passionate stakeholders whose mission is to conquer the combined effects of domestic and family violence in the Gladstone region as everyone has the right to live an abuse free life,” the organisation states.

Stakeholders include specialised local police, medical professionals and community services workers.

Gladstone Police Station. Picture: Rodney Stevens

The CCRDFV provides a co-ordinated response to people impacted by domestic and family violence and works with both government and non government agencies to stop the cycle.

The organisation offers direct support for abuse victims and their families and promotes an abuse free community through public education and events.

DV Connect is a Queensland based organisation to help locals escape domestic, family and sexual violence by working through crisis helplines and assisting those in danger by providing transport and accommodation away from domestic violence situations.

For women, the Queensland Domestic Violence Services Network administers the Gladstone Women’s Health Centre and Regional Sexual Assault Service.

The centre can provide advice, solutions and referrals for women experiencing domestic, family and sexual violence.

Snr Sgt Goodwin said for life threatening situations or damage to property people should call triple-0.

For any other matters, Snr Sgt Goodwin advises to contact Police Link on 131 444.

Domestic violence contacts:

DVConnect Womensline on 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline on 1800 600 636

Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800

Elder Abuse Helpline on 1300 651 192

1800 Respect on 1800 737 732

Queensland Government Domestic Violence website

