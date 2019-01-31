How to enter The Observer's easiest competition yet

Ten $50 vouchers will be up for grabs each night from March 1 to 10, drawn at 6pm at Yaralla Sports Club each night.

THERE has never been more of an incentive to keep your shopping in Gladstone with The Observer's latest Buy Local competition.

And it's really easy to enter.

All you have to do is shop at one of the participating businesses in Gladstone between February 1 and March 10 for your chance to win.

Ten $50 vouchers will be up for grabs each night from March 1 to 10, drawn at 6pm at Yaralla Sports Club each night.

Participants must be present at the club when their name is drawn to take home the prize.

If you are not present there will be a re draw.

Competition terms are set out here.

PARTICPATING STORES:

3 Style Clothing

A & M Slashing

Artistic Ink Tattoo Studio

Auckland Street Office

National

Aussie Blokes Clothes

Belle ame Beautique

Black Dagger Tattoo

Boy Espresso Bar

Boyne Bakery

Calliope Gift, Garden & Party

Cartridge World

Chillaxing

CQ News & Gifts

CQ Pet & Produce

E-Male Lifestyle

Everything Uniform

Fordy's Spar Express

Sun Valley

Georges Barber Shop

Gladstone Bicycle Centre

Gladstone Cinema

Gladstone Lash and

Brown Room

Gladstone Newsagency

Gladstone Printing Services

Halo Hair Studio Gladstone

Hidden Wardrobe

Hogs Breath Gladstone

Jan's Flower Shoppe

Joe Oram & Associates

Miss India

Mt Larcom Feed Shed

Nextra Valley News

Oak and Vine

Our Tiny emporium

Opposite Lock

Patrick Jewellers

Photopia Studio

Port City Pet World

Print Wright

Saltt Clothing

Sassi Furniture

Scrapbook Fantasies

Sew Patch n Quilt

Shoe Luxe

Spar Express

New Auckland

Sportspower

The Beerless Bar

The Junction Café

The Mix Enterprises P/L

True Colours Tattoo Studio

Yaralla Sports Club