How to cast your vote early in state election

READY, SET: The ballot order has been decided and people can vote early from Monday.

READY, SET: The ballot order has been decided and people can vote early from Monday. Mike Richards GLA170216BALLOT

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

IF YOU want to avoid the election day rush and don't mind missing a sausage sizzle, pre-poll voting opens this Monday.

There are two places in our region where people can cast their votes early.

People can vote at 139 Goondoon St, Gladstone, where the old Staples store used to be. Votes can be cast from 9am-5pm from November 13-17.

The same times apply from November 20-23.

Pre-poll voters will have an extra hour on Friday, the day before the election, with the booth open until 6pm.

For people wanting to vote early who live in the Burnett electorate, which includes Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy, they can vote at the Agnes Water Community Centre at 71 Springs Rd.

Votes can be cast from 9am-4.30pm November 13-17 as well as November 20-23.

On the day before the election, the booth is open from 9am-6pm.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland says voters do not need a reason to cast their votes early.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said pre-poll voting was becoming having more of an effect on the result at every election.

"We intend to make sure we have a presence here (Goondoon St) every day of the week,” he said.

"Mark (Larney - Gladstone returning officer) is saying that potentially 10,000 people go through out of about 34,000, so it's nearly a third of the vote.”

Mr Butcher said his volunteers would be making sure people knew how to vote, as people now had to fill in all the boxes on their ballot for it to be counted.

Previously not all boxes had to be filled in, but in April last year, the government changed the system to compulsory preferential voting.

If you can't vote on election day or visit a pre-poll centre, you can apply for a postal vote until 7pm November 22.

Go to www.ecq.qld.gov.au to apply for your postal vote.

Cast your vote at:

Returning Officer Gladstone Pre-Poll - 139 Goondoon St, Gladstone - the old Staples store

Agnes Water Community Centre - 71 Springs Rd

Biloela Pre-Poll - QLD Government Agent Office, 60 Kariboe St, Biloela

Pre-poll voting opens this Monday