News

How to cast your vote early in state election

READY, SET: The ballot order has been decided and people can vote early from Monday.
READY, SET: The ballot order has been decided and people can vote early from Monday. Mike Richards GLA170216BALLOT
Chris Lees
by

IF YOU want to avoid the election day rush and don't mind missing a sausage sizzle, pre-poll voting opens this Monday.

There are two places in our region where people can cast their votes early.

People can vote at 139 Goondoon St, Gladstone, where the old Staples store used to be. Votes can be cast from 9am-5pm from November 13-17.

The same times apply from November 20-23.

Pre-poll voters will have an extra hour on Friday, the day before the election, with the booth open until 6pm.

For people wanting to vote early who live in the Burnett electorate, which includes Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy, they can vote at the Agnes Water Community Centre at 71 Springs Rd.

Votes can be cast from 9am-4.30pm November 13-17 as well as November 20-23.

On the day before the election, the booth is open from 9am-6pm.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland says voters do not need a reason to cast their votes early.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said pre-poll voting was becoming having more of an effect on the result at every election.

"We intend to make sure we have a presence here (Goondoon St) every day of the week,” he said.

"Mark (Larney - Gladstone returning officer) is saying that potentially 10,000 people go through out of about 34,000, so it's nearly a third of the vote.”

Mr Butcher said his volunteers would be making sure people knew how to vote, as people now had to fill in all the boxes on their ballot for it to be counted.

Previously not all boxes had to be filled in, but in April last year, the government changed the system to compulsory preferential voting.

If you can't vote on election day or visit a pre-poll centre, you can apply for a postal vote until 7pm November 22.

Go to www.ecq.qld.gov.au to apply for your postal vote.

Cast your vote at:

Returning Officer Gladstone Pre-Poll - 139 Goondoon St, Gladstone - the old Staples store

Agnes Water Community Centre - 71 Springs Rd

Biloela Pre-Poll - QLD Government Agent Office, 60 Kariboe St, Biloela

Pre-poll voting opens this Monday

Topics:  gladstone votes hot to vote qld election 2017 queensland election 2017

Gladstone Observer

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

LNP ducks and weaves on Calliope high school

LNP ducks and weaves on Calliope high school

Colin Boyce says the LNP "does not have any plans to sell the land".

Airport X-Ray machine exposes hidden credit card knife

SURPRISE: Airport security staff uncovered a credit card knife in a woman's wallet at Gladstone Airport security (file photo).

Airport security staff uncover credit card knife in a woman's wallet

GALLERY: The race that stopped Gladstone

Troy Davies, Jay Russell, Leah Kershaw and Jye Davies

Were you snapped on Cup Day?

BREAKING: New Capras boss is from Gladstone

NEW BOSS: Incoming CQ Capras chief executive Peter White is excited what is to come.

Gladstone Rugby League's Peter White named new Capras' CEO.

Local Partners