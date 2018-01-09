How to build your business network and save money

BUILDING TIES: Businesses in Gladstone are encouraged to make the most of cost-effective networking opportunities.

BUILDING TIES: Businesses in Gladstone are encouraged to make the most of cost-effective networking opportunities. Mike Richards GLA050517SHOPS

ARE you a business owner looking for a cost-effective way to expand your network this year?

The first Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry networking event next month is the place to start building new connections.

GCCI Networking Functions provide a place for members to network with other businesses, owners and managers in the Gladstone Region.

Chamber spokesperson Ashlee Phillips said meetings could be an inexpensive way to promote business.

"We host network meetings to provide new ideas, new contacts and renewed enthusiasm for business owners and managers in the Gladstone Region," Ms Phillips said.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry staff and committee members, as well as Gladstone's business people are available to provide support and ideas.

Depending on location and the guest speaker, the number of attendees ranges from 40 to 60 people.

"GCCI has held networking meetings in different formats over the years since its conception," Ms Phillips said.

"It is part of what we do and how our members connect."

Speakers are now being organised for 2018 functions.

The first function will be held on Tuesday, February 13, at 5.30pm, hosted by Invest Blue at 55 Goondoon St, Gladstone Central.