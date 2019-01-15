How to book a spot at a digital advertising breakfast

DIGITAL ADVERTISING: The Observer will be holding a breakfast workshop next Thursday.

BUSINESS leaders are encouraged to attend a special breakfast and workshop outlining the importance of digital advertising.

It will be held 7.30am next Tuesday at The Observer's offices on 130 Auckland St.

Attendees will undergo small group workshops to develop digital advertising strategies to suit their business.

Media advertising manager Jessica McKay said it's important for businesses to understand the medium.

"Some of the data is quite surprising,” Ms McKay said.

She identified over-55s as a key market for online advertising, which "surprises a lot of businesses”.

"[Businesses] can move their marketing strategies to the older demographic and we can provide some solutions for that,” Ms McKay said.

NewsXtend digital specialist Ratu Smith will be the guest speaker and will conduct workshops with attendees.

"He has a really good understanding of our market,” Ms McKay said.

"Ratu might be from Brisbane but he deeply understands our market, so he has a lot of insight.

"He's very good at making people think outside the box.”

She said it's very important for local businesses to have an online presence.

"The digital market is growing and everyone's turning to social media, Google - the competition is fierce,” Ms McKay said.

"If you're not online, you may as well not have a business.”

Businesses who are interested can RSVP by 5pm tomorrow by contacting Ms McKay on 4970 3040 or by email at jessica.mckay@gladstoneobserver.com.au.

In addition, The Observer is holding a business luncheon at the Harvey Road Tavern on February 14 at 1pm.

Details for the guest speaker at this event are to be released at a later date.

Attendees can choose from three main courses: roast of the day served with roast vegetables and gravy; classic beer battered fish served with chips, salad and tartare sauce; or chicken schnitzel served with chips, salad and gravy.

Desserts on offer include sticky date pudding served with a warm butterscotch sauce or raspberry cheesecake served with cream.

Bookings cost $25 per person, and prospective attendees can RSVP by the event date.

For more information, contact Teeanna Thomsen on 4970 3002, or teeanna .thomsen@gladstoneobserver .com.au.