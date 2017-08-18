How times have changed for a local CWA

A DIFFERENT TOWN: Sybil Riley remembers when Miriam Vale was a tiny settlement with only two shops.

SYBIL Riley joined the Miriam Vale CWA in 1949, when she was just 14.

No longer a member due to ill health, she nonetheless showed up for the 90th birthday morning tea proudly wearing a badge acknowledging her past membership.

Her two sisters Iris Baxter and Karron Hunt also attended.

Their mother was a member of the branch and served as president for four years.

Ms Riley said of her early years with the CWA "we had really good times, we had stalls selling different things - cakes and vegetables, knitting, and all that craft.”

She remembers riding in a horse-drawn buggy representing the CWA at a parade to celebrate the arrival of electricity in Miriam Vale.

"Miriam Vale was a small town in those days,” she said

"(But) if anyone needed help, (the CWA) were there.”

This is a testament to the CWA creed. Although the language may be out of date, the message still seems to reflect the ethos of the club today.

In part it reads: "I would be friend to all - the foe - the friendless, I would be giving and forget the gift.”