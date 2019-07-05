How this teen survived 11 days at sea without a mobile phone

ON DECK: Fraser Hannan, 16, was Gladstone's representative on the Young Endeavour as it made it s way from Airlie Beach to Gladstone.

ELEVEN days without a mobile phone, sleeping in a bunk and taking 90-second showers.

This would be a nightmare for most teenagers but Gladstone's Fraser Hannan, 16, is eager to get on board.

He was one of 27 aboard the Young Endeavour for an 11-day voyage.

The youth learned about sailing, navigating and teamwork throughout the week before docking in Gladstone.

However, being a Gladstone boy gave Fraser a home advantage and saw him elected captain on command day.

"It was challenging conditions but we worked well as a team,” Fraser said.

"I was very grateful to have that position.”

Fraser is in his fourth year of navy cadets and has a passion for sailing.

"I thought it would be a good idea to enrol and see what comes out,” he said.

"It's pretty special to be able to trust and work with everyone and their knowledge.”

It wasn't all smooth-sailing for the youth on board.

"On day eight at night around 11.30 we were just sailing backwards and forwards there was no progress being made,” Fraser said.

"The bridge team were just cackling themselves laughing because they didn't know what to do.”

Now in its 31st year, the Young Endeavour - in partnership with the Australian Government and the Royal Australian Navy - has provided challenging training voyages for 13,600 youth.

Commanding officer Lieutenant Commander Andrew Callander said the Young Endeavour voyages had mixed results for those on board.

"Some people just have a fun time,” Lt-Cdr Callander said.

"Some people take a great deal away and some people write back to us and say it's changed their lives.”

As for spending 11 days away from home comforts?

"We're seeing great parts of Australia. That well and truly compensates for it,” Lt-Cdr Callander said.

Get on board open day

Ever wondered what happens on board a sail training ship? Sunday will be your chance to find out. The Young Endeavour is expected to be docked in Gladstone 10am-1pm for a free public open day.