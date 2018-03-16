How this Gladstone school is putting an end to bullying

BULLYING doesn't belong in Gladstone schools and one school is sending the message loud and clear with a text message.

As part of the National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence, Tannum Sands State High is encouraging students and teachers to use their phones positively and "think about their next text".

Tannum Sands guidance counsellor Brendan Burke has been working in his role for more than three decades and said cyber bullying was one of the biggest issues accelerating in school yards.

Mr Burke said the school was focusing on cyber bullying by engaging students to think before using their phones.

"Every kid I meet today has some kind of online footprint," he said.

"Today we are getting every student to pull out their phone and think about the next text and make the next text a positive one, maybe they are texting their parents to say thanks for the sandwich, or a friend."

Mr Burke said ending bullying for good was impossible with the rise of social media.

"We've always had some form of bullying in schools since way back when, but it's moving at a quicker pace with kids on social media," he said.

It's always been with us and it always will be but in the current environment we are just more aware of it and more committed to doing something responsible to deal with it."

Research shows that bullying can be destructive to a young person's development so Mr Burke says it's important for schools to put more energy and effort into responding to it.

"Online bullying is one of our biggest problems because we can't moderate and protect kids online, we can only tell them how to deal with it when they do come across a bad experience," he said.

Generally kids can be really mean online, they don't think before they send a hurtful message and it plays out badly with someone getting hurt."

School chaplain Dale Lawrence said bullying caused strain on parents and teachers and the most popular age group to experienced bullying were years eight and nine.

"Usually the younger kids aren't allowed phones so they are open to the bullying online and the senior students are more mature online to each other, but it's the kids in year nine who are right in the thick of it," he said.

"Anyone can face bullying but I'm finding this group are the most common who are in a bullying situation."

Mr Burke said while we could never combat bullying for good, we were more aware of how destructive it is when left under the rug.

"It's a long road and we are dealing with teenagers who are developing their social skills, especially with kids coming from different backgrounds, they have different ways of communicating," he said.

"Today's an important day that reminds us were helping them to grow and develop their communication to understand one another better."