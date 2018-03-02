How this doctor watches tiny worlds come to life

EXTRAORDINARY: QIMR Berghofer's Dr Nigel Waterhouse will speak at this weekend's World Science Festival in Gladstone.

EXTRAORDINARY: QIMR Berghofer's Dr Nigel Waterhouse will speak at this weekend's World Science Festival in Gladstone. QIMR Berghofer Medical Research

DOCTOR Nigel Waterhouse describes his job as like being an astronomer who explores deep space.

Taking a close look at the tiny cells that make up the human body, the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research senior microscopist will share the discoveries he's made at this weekend's World Science Festival held in Gladstone.

Dr Waterhouse will discuss the tiny worlds that come to life under his microscope.

"Instead of looking at the stars, we use lenses and light to look at the trillions of tiny cells in the body to understand what they do, what happens if something is wrong and how we might fix any problems," Dr Waterhouse said.

The festival's regional program, which includes two days at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, gives Queenslanders outside the south east corner the opportunity to be involved in discussions with leading scientists.

This year's theme will delve into what makes us human, how humanity has advanced and how science is working to ensure we live better lives for longer.

The free community event will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Saturday from 9am-4pm.