How this became the richest crab race in Australia

IT'S the richest crab race in Australia with giant mud crabs going for up to $1500 a pop but there's a much deeper meaning behind why we're bidding big bucks on crabs.

With a grandstand and 24 crabs each weighing about 2kg on the auction menu, each bid goes towards helping local families and supporting children with disabilities.

The Tannum Sands Crab Classic fundraiser has already helped nine families with the group raising about $100,000 since it started.

Crab Classic co-coordinator Erine Vaughn said next year will mark a decade since he started the fundraiser which has changed peoples lives.

Mr Vaughn said while the main focus of the event was catching crabs the idea was to support suicide prevention and children with disabilities.

It's like the Melbourne Cup but instead of 24 horses we have 24 giant crabs and we're not making a profit here, plus these are really good sized crabs," he said.

"One of my best mates committed suicide so that was the big idea behind it all, a way to get a couple of blokes out on a boat every weekend to Lilley's beach and now it's turned into a big event of racing the crabs," Mr Vaughn said.

"It's hard to talk about unfortunately but I think he would have loved the idea."

Mr Vaughn said the group first trialled the race at the Tannum Sands hotel but last year they held it at Dennis park.

More than $10,000 worth of prizes are on the table for first, second and third winners after last years winner took home $2000 and a camper trailer.

Mudcrabs. Chrissy Harris GLA280311CRAB

"We can now claim that is easily the richest crab race in Australia. We went from having 400 people at a pub to almost 2000 at a park," he said.

"It all came about years ago when we were at the pub on a Sunday afternoon doing some fundraising and we came up with the idea about racing crabs. Now it's officially become the Tannum Cup.

"It's something fun for the kids too, they get to name the crabs once they make it past the auctions. The kids are getting more and more creative with their crab names, one of my favourites last year was Krusty the crab.

That's what the whole day is about. It's not about making a profit from crabs it's about having a great time and helping families."

Rides, food and drinks are also on offer for spectators.

Mr Vaughn said the goal was to help even more families in the future.

"We are always busy. There are so many families who could do with a hand and it takes us a long time to save up for them," he said.

"Most recently we helped a little girl and her family buy a $12000 standing frame. It's stuff like this that a family really struggles to raise money for.

"Each year we are raising anywhere between $24000 and $30000 to help out Gladstone families and they really appreciate it."

The crab racing event is on next Saturday at Tannum Sands.