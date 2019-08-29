HOW THEY DID IT: Top marks for Trinity

TRINITY College's primary school students received top marks in the 2019 NAPLAN test.

Preliminary results showed the Trinity College was the top performer out of primary schools with more than 20 students in the Gladstone Region, and came in second behind Chanel college for the region's high schools.

Principal Stephen Babbage said he was proud of the school's result and that he was keen to take a deeper look into how each student fared.

Mr Babbage said the school used results from the standardised test as a tool to see how students were progressing and if teaching practices were effective.

"Where it becomes really powerful is when you can start to compare growth from a student between years 3-5 and 5-7," Mr Babbage said.

"NAPLAN is a good measure on student ability ... what it's not useful for is a measure of a school's overall performance."

While the test is controversial, and the Queensland Government has called for a national review, Mr Babbage said when results were used for the right reasons, it was valuable.

Mr Babbage said there could be improvements in how the results were compiled and hoped in future years more analysis would be provided to independent schools to show how an individual student's results changed over the years.

Ahead of each year's test Mr Babbage said the school taught students tools to reduce anxiety.

"We make sure students are familiar with NAPLAN before they go into it," he said.

"We're practising now for moving to the online NAPLAN next year.

"In particular with the students who will complete the Year 3 test online next year, we've started to teach them touch typing so they are able to type their answers."

Mr Babbage, who moved to Gladstone a year ago from Wollongong, said NAPLAN was also valuable for parents to see how their child was going.

"It's common that parents think that As and Bs and Cs are standardised (in primary schooling), however, there is some subjectivity," Mr Babbage said.

"NAPLAN allows parents to see a really accurate reflection on how their child is going, it's almost like a second opinion."