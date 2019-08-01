HOW THEY DID IT: Business collects 200 PJs for foster kids

PJ MAX: The team at RE/MAX Gold Gladstone has collected about 200 sets of pyjamas from community members in July to donate to The Pyjama Foundation. Pictured are Michele Huth, Cyndi Ward and Sharyn Norris.

PJ MAX: The team at RE/MAX Gold Gladstone has collected about 200 sets of pyjamas from community members in July to donate to The Pyjama Foundation. Pictured are Michele Huth, Cyndi Ward and Sharyn Norris. Jessica Perkins

RE/MAX Gold Gladstone has collected about 200 pairs of pyjamas to donate to The Pyjama Foundation and the team is thanking the community for its generosity.

Over the month of July, the team at RE/MAX Gold Gladstone collected pyjamas to give to foster children in the region.

This was the fourth year the team helped collect pyjamas for The Pyjama Foundation.

Owner of RE/MAX Gold Gladstone Shane McLeod said the team requested pyjamas for all ages and that is what they received from community donations.

"This annual collection is one we really believe to be important for our local foster kids and foster families,” Mr McLeod said.

"Quite often these kids are being displaced from a family situation they are not in control of or responsible for and mostly arrive to their foster careers with very little or nothing at all.

"If a new set of pyjamas helps with them feeling safer, more comfortable and adds to something they can call their own in a confusing time, then that's what we have aimed to achieve.”

Mr McLeod said the team looked forward to delivering this year's collection to The Pyjama Foundation for distribution to local foster children and families.

"It might be a small thing for some but could mean the world to these kids,” Mr McLeod said.

"The public support we receive for this collection each year is heart warming and a great reflection of the Gladstone Region's well-known compassion.”