How the new ED is going to make Gladstone great

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher with Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles at the Gladstone Hospital's new emergency department on February 12, 2020.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher with Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles at the Gladstone Hospital's new emergency department on February 12, 2020.

PROGRESS on the new $42 million emergency department at Gladstone Hospital has inspired a campaign aimed at promoting Gladstone as a liveable city and a progressive community.

Today, Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles joined Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Steve Williamson and industry leaders to launch the Great Gladstone campaign and tour the almost complete emergency department.

Dr Miles said he was very impressed with the state-of-the-art department, which is more than double the size of the current one.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles addresses media at the Gladstone Hospital's new emergency department.

“When we open this new emergency department we want that to put a spring in the step of Gladstone,” Dr Miles said.

“We want people to see this as the start of the next big turnaround for Gladstone.

“We will be out there recruiting locals as well as those with specialist skills who we need to attract.”

Mr Butcher said the campaign was unique to Gladstone and would target people who may be unfamiliar with the region.

He said the upgrade to the hospital provided the perfect opportunity to encourage more people to choose to live in the region.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles, acting director of medical services in Gladstone Dilip Kumar, member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and CQHHS Chief Executive Steve Williamson at the new Gladstone Hospital emergency department on February 12, 2020.

“What this new program is going to do now is not only support our local workforce ... but people outside of Gladstone who have never heard of Gladstone or never seen what we’ve got to offer,” Mr Butcher said.

He said this was a result of current and past health ministers listening to advocacy for better health services.

“We need to stop our people travelling up the highway having to go to Rockhampton to get the basic services we should have and deserve to have here in Gladstone,” he said.

Mr Williamson said the social media campaign would benefit those outside the health sector too.

CQHSS Chief Executive Steve Williamson with Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles at the Gladstone Hospital's new emergency department on February 12, 2020.

The Facebook page, Great Gladstone, encourages businesses to post job vacancies and share stories and photos that show why Gladstone is a great place to live.

“We’re looking to showcase and celebrate not just the Queensland Health vacancies and employment opportunities, but all of the employment opportunities here in Gladstone,” Mr Williamson said.

Latest pictures inside the new Gladstone emergency department on February 12, 2020.

He said there had been some “great successes” in recruiting for the emergency department, which is due for completion in May and expected to open in June.

To get involved with the Great Gladstone campaign visit the Great Gladstone Facebook page or email GreatGladstone@health.qld.gov.au.