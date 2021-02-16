How the Gold Coast led Brittany Higgins to politics

WORKING side-by-side with politicians became a dream for Brittany Higgins when she was studying public relations and business at Griffith University.

The lifelong Gold Coaster was drawn to politics after a mentorship program through the university.

Ms Higgins would then intern with Bonney MP Sam O'Connor, helping out in his office while she was still at university.

It was there she would hear about a Canberra-based job with former Moncrieff MP and Minister for Defence Industry Steven Ciobo.

She would remain working for him until he retired from politics in 2019. Ms Higgins then went to work for Defence Minister Linda Reynolds.

Brittany Higgins worked as an intern with Bonney MP Sam O’Connor, joining his campaign to extend tram services. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

In April 2019, Ms Higgins penned an article about her new job in her former school's magazine.

"Every time I drive to work or walk past a senior politician in the halls of parliament, I'm taken aback by where I've managed to find myself," she wrote for AB Paterson College.

"Working in the media team for the current Minister for Defence Industry Linda Reynolds is a demanding position …

"As much work as it is, I love my job and wake up everyday excited to get into the office."

As a university student Ms Higgins was elected to the Student Guild and was instrumental in lifting a ban on religious and political groups on campus.

Mr O'Connor thanked her for her work with the guild during parliament in October 2018.

Ms Higgins also joined Mr O'Connor's campaign to have the light rail travel between Griffith University and Helensvale between midnight and 5am.

It is understood Ms Higgins has returned to the Gold Coast, has gone back to university and is still working in public relations.

