How 'that chic' got her slice of cake decorating pie

FOR cake decorator Taneil Bennet, what started as a hobby has turned into a successful small business.

And she has just picked up another sweet accolade: her decorating business That Cake Chic was voted Gladstone's Best Cake Decorator.

Ms Bennet was surprised and humbled by the accolade.

"Thank you to everyone who voted for That Cake Chic," Ms Bennet said.

"I'm so lucky to live in a community who support small businesses like mine."

CREAM OF THE CROP: Gladstone cake decorator Taneil Bennet was voted the region's favourite in an online poll. Contributed

Ms Bennet previously made creations for a very exclusive audience.

But after feedback, decided to go public.

"I've always enjoyed making cakes for family and friends," she said.

"About a year ago I had a few people suggest to me that I should start a Facebook and Instagram page."

That Cake Chic was born and has over 900 likes.

Ms Bennet has no formal training in cake decorating but this didn't stop her being motivated to obtaining the skills required.

"I am completely self taught," she said.

"I watch a lot of YouTube videos and it's a lot of trial and error.

"Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."

Ms Bennet's ideas are inspired by other cake decorators on social media, such as: Karlees Kupcakes, Baking with Blondie and Mom Loves Baking.

"I also work with what the client wants and their inspiration," Ms Bennet said.

"I am a perfectionist so I put everything into each and every cake."

Ms Bennet said her cake decorating side business was made possible by her work arrangement at the Gladstone Ports Corporation, where she has worked for 20 years.

"I am lucky enough to job share my position," Ms Bennet said.

"I work my 'real job' at the beginning of the week, which leaves the end of the week to cook and decorate."

To view Ms Bennet's cakes, visit That Cake Chic on Facebook.