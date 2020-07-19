Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEDDY MARKET: Community Centre representative Theresa Webster at the Howard Teddy Markets' teddy clinic. Photo: Stuart Fast
TEDDY MARKET: Community Centre representative Theresa Webster at the Howard Teddy Markets' teddy clinic. Photo: Stuart Fast
Community

How teddy-in-window trend inspired community check-up

Stuart Fast
19th Jul 2020 10:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR Theresa Webster, the teddy bear-themed Howard Markets were a way to bring the community together as coronavirus restrictions eased.

The Burrum District Community Centre representative said the special markets were inspired by the teddy bears which appeared in windows around the world during the coronavirus lockdown.

She said the original idea was to host a teddy bear picnic but coronavirus restrictions meant a change of plans.

Ms Webster said the themed markets also served as an alternative community get-together after the Burrum Coal Festival was cancelled.

The markets hosted a teddy bear clinic where people could bring their bears to have them checked out and repaired.

Grace King served as a "teddy doctor," at the clinic and said market-goer feed back had been positive throughout the morning.

She said the friendly atmosphere and chance to have a day out put smiles on people's faces.

Stallholder Alison Cardelli, who runs Handcrafted by AliCee, said the family orientated market atmosphere was "lovely" to be apart of.

Local grandmother Leanne Davis enjoyed the market along with her family and said she loved the kid-friendly event.

More Stories

burrum district community centre coronavirus restrictions easing howard teddy bears
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tannum cafe's new outdoor area proves popular with customers

        premium_icon Tannum cafe's new outdoor area proves popular with customers

        News COFFEE fiends have a different hangout spot with a Tannum Sands cafe opening a new outdoor area.

        PHOTOS: Families enjoy perfect weather at Tannum Sands

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Families enjoy perfect weather at Tannum Sands

        News FAMILIES enjoyed the perfect weather at Millenium Esplanade today. Did we spot you...

        Teen thief armed with box cutter just misses prison sentence

        premium_icon Teen thief armed with box cutter just misses prison sentence

        Crime The boy was warned if he had been an adult the sentence would have been more...

        Gladstone Gladiators return to pool after Covid hiatus

        premium_icon Gladstone Gladiators return to pool after Covid hiatus

        Sport AFTER 17 weeks out of the pool, Gladstone Gladiators can finally return to the...