How Tannum beach mats will change the lives of many

Gina Box would love to use a beach mat at Tannum Sands beach.

WITH her small Wiltshire terrier Benson in her bag, an umbrella and a towel, a youthful Gina Box was a regular at Tannum Sands' beaches.

But those innocent outings ended at an earlier age than most for Mrs Box, who still lives with the injuries sustained in a car accident 32 years ago.

Mrs Box, 23 at the time, was driving on Gladstone Benaraby Rd when a tyre popped and her car rolled.

Her neck was dislocated, making her an incomplete paraplegic.

She has used a wheelchair since then.

Now her time spent on the beaches is limited to when she has access.

She's one of many who are excited for the Beach Mat Day at Tannum Sands Beach next month organised by resident Brian Hill and Push Mobility.

BEACH BUDDIES: Michelle and Jordan Burrell 17, and Brian Hill who is trying to fund mats so people with wheel chairs can access the beach. INSET: Gina Box has added her voice. Mike Richards GLA130418CHIR

"I used to always go down to beach every weekend swimming and getting a tan,” she said.

"I'd go down there with my little dog who could fit in my bag, I was always brown in those days, you didn't worry so much about the sun.”

The last time Mrs Box was able to go onto the sand was at Yeppoon where there is a cement slab to assist people towards the ocean.

"(The beach) is something I miss ... it's the number one thing I miss,” she said.

Earlier this month Brian Hill started a fundraising campaign to get a beach mat for Tannum Sands and Agnes Water to allow access to the beaches for everyone.

On May 12 a 30m beach mat will be rolled out at Tannum Sands Millennium Esplanade from 10am - 1pm to help raise money for more permanent equipment.

The first event of its kind in Central Queensland, Mr Hill said he expects a big crowd.

"I'm looking forward to the day to see how many people come down and support it,” he said.

The avid volunteer and support worker wants to raise about $20,000 to pay for the two Push Mobility mats.

Mr Hill's GoFundMe page has raised $50. He has also set up a National Australia Bank account as an alternative way for people to donate.

To help his cause via the NAB account, ask to donate to Brian Hill's Beach Mats Account at any local branch.

Residents can make donations towards Mr Hill's goal during the come and try day, and buy raffle tickets for prizes.

There will also be a purpose-built wheelchair which can go into the water to try.