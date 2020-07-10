Menu
Qld Reds vs Melbourne Rebels at Marley Brown Oval on January 17, 2020
How sport will benefit from ‘millions’ in Gladstone Budget

Jacobbe McBride , jacobbe.mcbride@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
GLADSTONE Regional Council is hopeful of continuing the region's strong sporting legacy, with millions set aside in the annual budget.

Key sporting projects which will be delivered this financial year include the rejuvenation and upgrade of Gladstone Aquatic Centre worth $1.3M and an upgrade to the Cassy Lives Skate Park.

As council continues to embrace the vision of 'Connect, Innovate and Diversify', funds have been allocated for three strategic projects, two of which are sporting.

Work will proceed on the concept design phase of the Boyne Tannum Aquatic Recreation Centre and development of Gladstone Coal Exporters Sports Complex at Marley Brown Oval.

Cr Burnett said there had never been a better time to get involved in sport.

"Just recently we had our rise up program where we supported all our not-for-profits sporting groups by giving them $5000 to ensure they were supported during this COVID-19 crisis," he said.

"We also have water concession rates available, we have a big chunk of funds available for facility upgrades.

"Sporting grants are available through Gladstone Regional Council so I encourage our local sporting clubs and community groups for that matter to make sure they apply for those grants when they become available."

Cr Burnett said the council had allocated funds in this year's budget to prepare for sporting grant applications.

"In order to continue the good work we have done over the many years in terms of supporting our sporting clubs because we are a proud sporting community," he said.

"We have our sports foundation, which Councillor Trevor is on and is supported by our community groups and they make sure they are supporting the region's promising athletes."

gladstone regional council election 2020 gladstone sport mayor matt burnett sports grants
