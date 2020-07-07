Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Qld Reds vs Melbourne Rebels at Marley Brown Oval on January 17, 2020
Qld Reds vs Melbourne Rebels at Marley Brown Oval on January 17, 2020
Sport

How sport will benefit from ‘millions’ in Gladstone Budget

Jacobbe McBride , jacobbe.mcbride@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Regional Council is hopeful of continuing the region’s strong sporting legacy, with millions set aside in the annual budget.

Key sporting projects which will be delivered this financial year include the rejuvenation and upgrade of Gladstone Aquatic Centre worth $1.3M and an upgrade to the Cassy Lives Skate Park.

As council continues to embrace the vision of ‘Connect, Innovate and Diversify’, funds have been allocated for three strategic projects, two of which are sporting.

Work will proceed on the concept design phase of the Boyne Tannum Aquatic Recreation Centre and development of Gladstone Coal Exporters Sports Complex at Marley Brown Oval.

Cr Burnett said there had never been a better time to get involved in sport.

“Just recently we had our rise up program where we supported all our not-for-profits sporting groups by giving them $5000 to ensure they were supported during this COVID-19 crisis,” he said.

“We also have water concession rates available, we have a big chunk of funds available for facility upgrades.

“Sporting grants are available through Gladstone Regional Council so I encourage our local sporting clubs and community groups for that matter to make sure they apply for those grants when they become available.”

Cr Burnett said the council had allocated funds in this year’s budget to prepare for sporting grant applications.

“In order to continue the good work we have done over the many years in terms of supporting our sporting clubs because we are a proud sporting community,” he said.

“We have our sports foundation, which Councillor Trevor is on and is supported by our community groups and they make sure they are supporting the region’s promising athletes.”

gladstone regional council election 2020 gladstone sport mayor matt burnett sports grants
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Gladstone man fights off snake while driving

        premium_icon WATCH: Gladstone man fights off snake while driving

        News A Gladstone man experienced the fright of his life when a brown snake slithered up his leg while he was driving. WATCH THE VIDEO.

        Budget highlights revealed: How each suburb will benefit

        premium_icon Budget highlights revealed: How each suburb will benefit

        News Find out how your part of the Gladstone region fared from the 2020/21 budget and...

        By the numbers: How $221M will be spent in Gladstone region

        premium_icon By the numbers: How $221M will be spent in Gladstone region

        News Gladstone Regional Council will spend millions in the 2020-21 financial year.

        YOUR VOTE: Readers capture beauty of Gladstone region

        premium_icon YOUR VOTE: Readers capture beauty of Gladstone region

        News Gladstone residents send in their favourite photos for our new Facebook cover...