The first day of pre poll for the 2020 Gladstone Regional Council elections
Council News

How social distancing will impact elected council

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 3:30 PM
COUNTING for the 2020 local government election is in its final stages.

A Gladstone Regional Council spokesman said that when the Electoral Commission of Queensland published the official election results, the mayor and councillors would need to take a declaration of office.

Under social distancing measures that are due to coronavirus, councillors may be able to make their declaration over the phone, while in the past it has had to be received in person by the chief executive.

Regulations require the council to hold a post-election meeting within 14 days of the conclusion of the election.

The spokesman said council was considering the best way to facilitate the post-election meeting, which would be ­announced once results were confirmed.

