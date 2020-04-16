Menu
QLD_CM_NEWS_CLEM7SIGNS_29SEPT14
How shutdown is affecting Brisbane toll roads

by Thomas Morgan
16th Apr 2020 2:47 PM
TRAFFIC on Brisbane's tunnels has hit the skids but freight and essential trips are holding up Transurban's busiest thoroughfares.

Average daily trips on toll roads throughout the southeast in the March quarter fell by 2.2 per cent on the same time last year.

Despite the fall, Brisbane was Transurban's best performing Australian market, with average trips in Sydney and Melbourne down 5.2 and 6.7 per cent respectively on the previous quarter.

Working from home arrangements and non-essential travel restrictions meant inner-city travel in particular had nosedived, with traffic in the Clem7 tunnel down a whopping 12.5 per cent.

The Go Between Bridge (12 per cent), AirportlinkM7 (9.3 per cent) and Legacy Way (5 per cent) also saw declines compared with the March 2019 quarter.

The Clem7 saw a whopping 12.5 per cent drop in traffic. Picture: Marc Robertson
But it was major thoroughfares along key freight routes that were holding up strongly for the time being.

Traffic along the Logan Mwy actually grew 3.1 per cent while usage of the Gateway Mwy declined only 1.8 per cent.

The Logan and Gateway motorways received 168,000 and 114,000 vehicle movements in the March quarter, far more than any other Transurban route.

"Both assets are highly utilised by the logistics and trade sectors which have not been as significantly impacted relative to discretionary and commuter trips to date," Transurban said in its ASX release.

The Sir Leo Hielscher Bridges, part of the Gateway Mwy, have seen traffic hold roughly steady. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled).
The company also said it had rolled out a series of measures to support "vulnerable customers, businesses and other members of the community including those whose business has been impacted."

It said some customers would be eligible for up to three months of toll credit.

Originally published as How shutdown is affecting Brisbane toll roads

