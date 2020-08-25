How serial conman Peter Foster’s latest alleged scam netted $2m

Dressed in a tropical party shirt and white shoes, he could have passed for a typical tourist at Cairns airport - except for the handcuffs he was wearing as an accessory.

The burly police officers escorting him and the media pack that shadowed his every step confirmed that this was no ordinary passenger - conman Peter Foster was on his way to his latest appointment in a Sydney court on Tuesday, five days after his arrest on a Port Douglas beach.

On Monday night he arrived at Sydney Airport where he was met on the tarmac by a police car and driven straight to Mascot Police Station.

Conman Peter Foster being police escorted through Cairns airport on route to Sydney. Picture: Stewart McLean

Fraudster Peter Foster leaves Cairns airport after being arrested over the weekend. Picture: Twitter

Foster, 57, is expected to face multiple charges linked to a sports betting scam that he had allegedly been running from Far North Queensland for the past few weeks while also concocting a plan to flee the country on a luxury yacht.

Flanked by detectives as he walked through the airport, Foster was asked by reporters what he wished to say about his arrest. He then proceeded to make unfounded claims against Ken Gamble, the private investigator who tracked him down in Port Douglas and liaised with NSW police during the investigation.

He was also asked about the welfare of his two dogs who were with him during his dramatic arrest on the beach. "They're great. That's the most beautiful question any journalist has ever asked me," he said.

Career fraudster Peter Foster is crash tackled and arrested on a remote beach in Queensland. Picture: Channel 9

Foster is accused of fleecing millions of dollars from investors through online sports trading operation Sport Predictions, while working under an alias.

Recordings of his voice allegedly helped police link the disgraced businessman to an online gambling scheme that fleeced a Hong Kong investor out of almost $2 million. According to police allegations, Foster made contact with the investor last year and enticed him to invest in Sports Predictions. The scheme invited punters to hand over their money to wage bets with the help of mathematical experts.

Foster was allegedly using the name Bill Dawson in his dealings with the investor over many What's App and Zoom calls. However, police allege the Zoom calls were recorded and the sound of "Dawson's" voice led investigators to Foster.

It is alleged that Foster was involved in a sports betting scam. Picture: Channel 9

In five separate transactions, the investor sent $1.895 million in Bitcoin to an address Foster nominated. Police allege Foster then transferred the Bitcoin through Independent Reserve, a cryptocurrency exchange in Sydney before the money was dispersed to bank accounts in the name of Bill Dawson. He had allegedly been staying in Port Douglas for a few weeks under another false name - Bill Duffy.

Originally published as How serial conman Peter Foster's latest alleged scam netted $2m