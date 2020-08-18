Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

How rooftop outing ended in court for cheerleader

by JACOB MILEY
18th Aug 2020 7:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

AN Instagram-influencer cheerleader who represented Australia on the world stage has been fined $500 for crimes committed when rooftopping at a Burleigh Heads apartment building.

Taylor Mckinley, 23, pleaded guilty to trespass, wilful damage to a lift, and burglary in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday.

 

Cheerleader Taylor McKinley 23 leaving Southport Court on Monday. Picture Glenn Hampson
Cheerleader Taylor McKinley 23 leaving Southport Court on Monday. Picture Glenn Hampson

The offences occurred on September 30 and October 1 last year.

Mckinley's solicitor Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, told the court a man, whom she had met a week earlier, was the main offender.

MORE NEWS

Reality bites on Palm Beach light rail

PM's plea for relaxed border rules

Failed robber wore 'brightest yellow jumper' on the Coast

"This is a tragic situation for my client to find herself in," Mr Gatenby said.

"She was lured to the location on the basis that they were going to engage in an activity known as rooftopping, which is effectively where you go to the top of a tall building and take photographs of yourself observing the panoramic skyline.

 

COMMONWEALTH GAMES BATON BEARER NARROWLY ESCAPES JAIL

Gold Coast cheerleader Taylor McKinley. Picture: INSTAGRAM
Gold Coast cheerleader Taylor McKinley. Picture: INSTAGRAM

 

"It's perhaps such a popular enterprise that in fact the government has criminalised that activity.

"She says that in the course of doing that the co-accused started to commit other offences and it's clear that she's a party to his offending and she accepts that."

Mckinley has over 11,000 followers on Instagram. Her profile bio states: "No one is you and that is your power".

 

 

Cheerleader Taylor McKinley 23 leaving Southport Court this morning. Picture Glenn Hampson
Cheerleader Taylor McKinley 23 leaving Southport Court this morning. Picture Glenn Hampson

The court heard Mckinley had represented the country on four occasions at global cheerleading competitions.

Mr Gatenby said she struggled with mental health problems which she was receiving help for.

No conviction was recorded.

Mckinley declined to comment outside of court.

Originally published as How rooftop outing ended in court for Coast cheerleader

More Stories

Show More
cheerleader gold coast southport magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Spectacular $29.5m Gladstone showpiece to open

        Premium Content Spectacular $29.5m Gladstone showpiece to open

        News East Shores stage 1B will be opened to the public next week.

        Bail refused for man who claimed white crystals were salt

        Premium Content Bail refused for man who claimed white crystals were salt

        News His lawyer argued it would be surprising for someone unemployed to be found with...

        Seniors Morning Tea goes virtual

        Premium Content Seniors Morning Tea goes virtual

        News SENIORS WEEK Morning Tea will have a different feel this year.

        Uncontrollable jaw movement gives away drug-driver

        Premium Content Uncontrollable jaw movement gives away drug-driver

        Crime Police found a number of drugs and drug related material in his car.