How Premier’s post-COVID plan will help Gladstone residents

A number of incentives are in place.

A number of incentives are in place.

THE QUEENSLAND Government has urged the Federal Government to continue JobKeeper payments beyond September so recipients and businesses in Gladstone don’t fall off a financial cliff.

To combat the situation the Palaszczuk Government has started delivering its $6 billion plan to Unite and Recover for Queensland jobs, to help every region recover from the worldwide impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Employment in the Gladstone region will also be supported under the $200 million COVID Works for Queensland program with $5.2 million for Gladstone Regional Council for several community projects,” a spokeswoman said.

“Other assistance to Gladstone workers and to businesses to keep workers employed includes:

“A decision not to levy payroll tax on JobKeeper payments.

“A decision not to increase the WorkCover premium rate, nor to include additional amounts paid above an employee’s regular wage as a result of JobKeeper when calculating premiums.

“A Small Business Hotline to explain what assistance is available

“A hardship payment of $1500 for workers who test positive for COVID-19 and have no access to paid sick leave

“This is all part of our $6 billion economic recovery plan.”

In addition to support for individuals, the government has a boost for businesses.

“Thousands of Queensland businesses are receiving a boost of up to $10,000 to keep their staff employed during COVID-19 with Small Business Adaption grants,” the spokeswoman said.

“In addition, the Government has committed $1.2 million to establish a regional network of business support officers in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland.

“The officers will help local business communities to become aware of and to access available government support and other assistance, information, grants and programs.”