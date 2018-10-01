How Petty the Pie Man put Bororen on the map

STAN Petty, the brother of Cyril Petty was the baker who put Bororen on the map during WW2.

Mr Petty's grand nephew Len Smith said his granduncle achieved some fame as the Bororen Pie Man.

"He served pies to soldiers heading north on the rail line," he said.

"They were pretty popular and the Petty name certainly lived on through the pies."

It was rumoured that many soldiers considered deserting just to get their hands on one of Petty's Pies.

Historic pie sign in Bororen. Mike Richards GLA290918SIGN

Mr Smith said his Uncle Stan eventually moved his business to South Gladstone.

"He lived in Roberts Street and had a little pie oven in a fibro building there," he said.

"He kept the recipe secret all his life.

"Unfortunately we never received any royalties because Uncle Stan took the recipe with him when he died."