Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PASTRY LEGACY: A sign commemorating the famous Bororen Pies made by Stan Petty.
PASTRY LEGACY: A sign commemorating the famous Bororen Pies made by Stan Petty. Mike Richards
News

How Petty the Pie Man put Bororen on the map

Gregory Bray
by
1st Oct 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAN Petty, the brother of Cyril Petty was the baker who put Bororen on the map during WW2.

Mr Petty's grand nephew Len Smith said his granduncle achieved some fame as the Bororen Pie Man.

"He served pies to soldiers heading north on the rail line," he said.

"They were pretty popular and the Petty name certainly lived on through the pies."

It was rumoured that many soldiers considered deserting just to get their hands on one of Petty's Pies.

 

Historic pie sign in Bororen.
Historic pie sign in Bororen. Mike Richards GLA290918SIGN

Mr Smith said his Uncle Stan eventually moved his business to South Gladstone.

"He lived in Roberts Street and had a little pie oven in a fibro building there," he said.

"He kept the recipe secret all his life.

"Unfortunately we never received any royalties because Uncle Stan took the recipe with him when he died."

Related Items

Show More
bororen cyril petty history of gladstone south gladstone ww2
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY: Here's what's open and closed in Gladstone

    QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY: Here's what's open and closed in Gladstone

    Whats On TODAY marks the Queen's Birthday public holiday.

    • 1st Oct 2018 8:02 AM
    RAINFALL: Storm brings a few drops for Gladstone

    RAINFALL: Storm brings a few drops for Gladstone

    News There is another small chance the region could see more rain today.

    • 1st Oct 2018 7:05 AM
    REVEALED: Gladstone's most popular builder as voted by you

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gladstone's most popular builder as voted by you

    News We asked and you told us the builder you like best in the region.

    Benaraby's fishing icon is back on the banks of the Boyne

    premium_icon Benaraby's fishing icon is back on the banks of the Boyne

    News He's hooked a lot of smiles and waves from passing traffic

    Local Partners