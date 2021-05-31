Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

How persistent Covid-19 variants emerge

by Angie Raphael and Shae McDonald
31st May 2021 5:59 PM | Updated: 6:16 PM

An Australian professor has shone a light on the Covid‐19 variant that is wreaking havoc on Victoria.

UNSW associate professor Stuart Turville said the Indian strain, as it has become known, was one of three that had spread throughout the continent.

“That was the first one that blew up or started to expand in India and has spread around the globe,” he said.

Professor Turville said the second variant, which had now taken hold in India, was “fitter” and more immune evasive.

“In places like India where there is a large population and vaccine rates are low ... it can really accelerate,” he said.

Some variants are less receptive to immunisation than others. Picture: iStock
Some variants are less receptive to immunisation than others. Picture: iStock

Despite their differences, it was important to treat each of the variants the same until medical datasets improved, Professor Turville said.

He said there had been plenty of strains that had “gone nowhere”.

“There’s been thousands of variants, it’s just we only see the variants that persist — the ones that are fitter,” he said.

“We’re learning in real time and I think that we’ve got to be careful of not drilling down on them too much and getting too scared about them.”

Professor Turville said in 2020, there were about one or two changes in the Covid genome per month.

That mutation rate has significantly increased this year.

“We see more changes when the infection becomes more chronic,” he said.

Originally published as How persistent Covid-19 variants emerge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Premium Content What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Family Fun The event aims to educate residents on the importance of living a sustainable life and safeguarding natural resources.

        Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Premium Content Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Politics “If he thinks he can just show up at Callide and erase that history, he’s...

        Two people hospitalised after Mount Larcom crash

        Premium Content Two people hospitalised after Mount Larcom crash

        Breaking A woman in her 20s and another person were involved in a single-vehicle rollover.

        Crisafulli slams government over power station maintenance

        Premium Content Crisafulli slams government over power station maintenance

        Politics ﻿Nearly half a million homes and businesses across the state and down into NSW lost...