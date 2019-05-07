How passive pot smoking can cost you your licence

FREQUENT SIGHT: NSW Police roadside testing on the way to MardiGrass 2019 near Goolmangar.

A LISMORE lawyer has warned, with the impending introduction of new drug laws, if people are smoking cannabis "they just can't be driving".

New NSW driving laws coming into effect on May 20 will have their licence suspended for at least three months if traces of active THC (cannabis) have been detected and confirmed in their system.

LAWYERS: Amanda Mead, Michelle Kelly and Frederick Duden from Everyday Legal.

Solicitor Amanda Mead, partner at Everyday Legal in Lismore, said people are self-medicating with marijuana for many different reasons.

"Maybe they can't get to a doctor that can prescribe medicinal cannabis or they are just choosing to self medicate," she said.

"The problem is that not everybody is aware of how long marijuana stays in their system for, so quite often, when I am in court, I am having to represent people who say 'I had a smoke two weeks ago and I thought I'd be OK", but that is not the case.

"If you get caught, you will be losing your license for three months or more."

The lawyer explained that marijuana stays in people's systems for a long time, and with the new laws, people can't drive for weeks after consuming cannabis or they risk being tested.

"The courtroom is full of people who just didn't realise it is this strict. People need to understand that if people will be smoking, they just can't be driving," Mead said.

"I know it's difficult, bearing in mind we are regional NSW, where there isn't much public transport, but unfortunately that's what they are facing with.

"If they do do it, if they decide to smoke and then drive, the likelihood of them being tested around here is quite high.

"It's only a matter of time before they get caught."

Mead extended the warning to people who share the same space with those smoking cannabis and may become passive smokers.

"There has been situations where people in court have said they haven't been smoking but they had been around other people who have been smoking, and they were inhaling other people's smoke," she said.

"At the end of the day if they put in a position when they are around other people who are smoking, they need to be aware that they must come up as a positive."

The lawyer said her legal firm offers affordable court representation, and also a 30-minute free legal advice service for people unsure of what they should do next if they have decided to represent themselves.

"But I rather people did not put themselves in that situation altogether."