Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEEING THROUGH: Eyecare Eyewear’s Tom Roger has launched a new telehealth service
SEEING THROUGH: Eyecare Eyewear’s Tom Roger has launched a new telehealth service
Health

How our specialists are pushing through Covid restrictions

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
3rd May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DALBY'S specialist practices have been forced to adapt to changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some local business owners exploring social media platforms to make sure patients are still receiving top quality care and attention.

Optometrist Tom Roger from Eyecare Eyewear told the Dalby Herald his practice had experienced a significant decrease in patient numbers thanks to the pandemic, however he was simply looking forward to being able to shake hands with his patients again.

Mr Roger has been making sure his clinic is complying with advice from Optometry Australia and the federal Department of Health.

coronaviruspromo

Service is currently restricted to urgent cases, but restrictions are beginning to relax as Queensland records fewer coronavirus cases.

Eyecare Eyewear's opening hours have also been reduced in Dalby to days that Mr Roger is consulting.

They are open every Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 5:30pm, every second Monday from 9am to 5:30pm and every second Saturday from 9am to 12pm.

Mr Roger practices in Chinchilla on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Despite the changes, the optometrist said he does not anticipate negative impacts in the long term.

"I like to think that we have always had a robust infection control procedure which will be only strengthened once this all settles down," he said.

Mr Roger has taken this time to create YouTube videos about his services and a telehealth program for his optometry services.

 

 

Active Physiotherapy has experienced a downturn of numbers but are still running on normal opening hours.

Practice owner Peter Cusack said that they've had ups and downs with their patronage over the period.

"The federal government has advised all healthcare businesses to remain open," he said.

"There have been a lot of inquiries about whether we're still open or not.

"When we ring them (patients), they're surprised that we're still open."

Mr Cusack is expecting things to go back to normal after the pandemic but it's impossible to know for certain.

"We're always following normal routine practices, with hygiene we've taken extra precautions," he said.

"One reason we might've seen a downturn is because elective surgery has been cancelled for about a month.

"We're hoping that these patients are hoping to return."

More Stories

coronavirus dalby covid-19 eyecare eyewear dalby

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        East Shores homage to Gladstone icon

        premium_icon East Shores homage to Gladstone icon

        News Fishing platform named after local fisherwoman who was ‘part of the fabric of Gladstone’.

        Have your say on region’s road networks

        premium_icon Have your say on region’s road networks

        News Gladstone Regional Council is asking for community input as they review a road...

        BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: All hail the spectacled monarch

        premium_icon BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: All hail the spectacled monarch

        News Given the current coronavirus restrictions, checking out the birds in your own...

        Man in hospital after boat motor ignites

        premium_icon Man in hospital after boat motor ignites

        News Paramedics were called to a private residence in the Gladstone Region last...