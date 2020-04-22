How our sister city is faring during virus

Students from Saiki enjoyed a visit to the Tea House at the Japanese garden at Tondoon Botanic Gardens on a previous visit to Gladstone.

ACCORDING to World Health Organisation data, Japan has almost 11,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but Gladstone’s sister city is yet to have a case.

So far, Saiki has seen no confirmed cases of the virus. However, the city is part of the Oita prefecture, which has recorded cases of infection.

Gladstone Saiki Sister City Advisory Committee president Wendy Marsh said there were many cases in the major cities of Japan and it was hoped travel restrictions would be effective in preventing the virus from reaching Saiki. Mrs Marsh said the city would usually expect many visitors, especially during Golden Week at the end of this month.

“Travel restrictions would have a major impact on tourism and family reunions during Golden Week, one of the main holiday weeks in Japan,” she said.

Due to the virus, the annual trip of residents from Saiki to the Gladstone region and student exchange will not go ahead.