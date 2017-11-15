Menu
How our fish will benefit from new projects

INTERESTING: The fish ladder constructed by the Catchment Solutions team at Lake Callemondah in Gladstone. contributed
Chris Lees
MORE fish are able to breed because of the work Catchment Solutions is doing in the region.

The Mackay-based company has completed a number of projects in our region, including rehabilitating a stream bank on the Clyde Creek - a tributary of the Calliope River.

General manager Andrew Campbell said the initial idea was to stop the erosion.

"At the same time we tend to try and take on a holistic approach, that if we're going to do that type of work, how can we incorporate some fish habitat (work) and some other new and innovate ideas, not to just stop the erosion but to provide a habitat for fish to breed and grow as well," he said.

Mr Campbell said they monitored the area before and after the project to check if species numbers and diversification had increased.

"We're a few months into that (project) now and it's all about developing the site," he said.

Mr Campbell said Catchment Solutions was working on two more projects in Gladstone.

One is an assessment of the fish species in the region over two years, which is about halfway to completion.

"I think there's 10 or 12 sites where we go and do monitoring of the fish," Mr Campbell said.

"They identify the fish species, the size and all the scientific side of it and over the two-year period they will be able to show (everyone) the types of fish that are in the region and where they are most prevalent."

The final project Catchment Solutions is working on here is a mapping exercise.

Man-made tidal barriers are being compared to how they were pre-construction to see how the tidal areas have changed, and how fish species have been impacted.

Mr Campbell comes from a totally different background to environmental science - having spent 18 years in the steel industry.

"I'm certainly not the scientist of the group," he said. "But the people who work here, passion is the word you have to use, because they're really keen to see better outcomes.

"For someone that's come into it from outside of the scientific industry, it's so interesting the things you learn every day."

