How one community group honoured their passionate mate

BROTHERS IN ARMS: Mike Penrose with the Cobra his brother Terry owned before he died in September last year. INSET: All the cars on the cruise (contributed).

TERRY Penrose has been remembered as larger than life by brother Mike Penrose, who joined a remembrance drive for the local firefighter on Sunday.

The Curtis Coast Cruisers Car Club held a drive and mystery breakfast on Bathurst day in memory of their fellow cruiser and dear friend.

The club hadn't realised they booked the event on race day, however it was a fitting tribute to a mate and brother who was passionate about cars.

Mike is now the proud owner of his brother's replica Cobra that he took out for a spin yesterday.

"Coca-Cola had a promotion about 20 years ago where they gave away a Cobra in each state of Australia," Mike said.

"This is one of them which my brother bought in about the year 2000 from a guy on the Sunshine Coast.

Drive for Terry Penrose Contributed

"This car was him."

The morning started with a muster at the duck ponds before the car enthusiasts took off for a 'mystery breakfast' at a surprise location.

Mike said it was a great opportunity for everyone to simply remember their mate.

"We both grew up in the country in the Boyne Valley, and we always had a thing for mechanical stuff - whether it be cars or bikes," he said.

"The idea was probably always to make something go faster than what it was ever made to, so it just kept going from there.

"There wasn't too much in life that he (Terry) probably would have said 'I wish I'd done that', because he'd pretty much done anything that he wanted to do."