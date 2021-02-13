How O’Dowd plans to revitalise CQ pubs

GOOD SHOUT: Michael Cahill’s Oak and Vine Hotel is just one of hundreds of pubs in the Flynn electorate which is eligible for the Australian government’s funding. PHOTO: Jacobbe McBride

A $10.2 million Government program aims to assist small and medium hotels across Flynn as they continue their recovery after COVID-19.

Under the new Hotel Energy Uplift Program, hotels, motels and serviced apartment complexes with up to 99 rooms will be able to access grants of up to $25,000.

The grants can be used for energy-saving projects, with at least 400 grants on offer.

The aim of the grants are to reduce energy costs for hotel operators and support the creation of local jobs including for electricians, carpenters, engineers, and plumbers.

Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said the launch comes at an

important time, as the tourism and accommodation sector looks to get back on its feet.

“The hotel industry has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Minister

Taylor said.

“With 80 per cent of small to medium hotels located in regional Australia, these grants

will provide a significant boost to our regions.

“The upgrade projects will provide genuine and lasting energy savings, and will have a

positive flow-on effect for jobs and small businesses.”

Federal Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd, said the grants will help hotels across Flynn to

reduce their energy bills through upgrades like; airconditioning or refrigeration,

installing energy efficient lighting or investing in monitoring systems to better manage

their energy use.

“Energy costs are one of the biggest overheads for publicans and hotel owners and

these grants will reduce these operating costs and help them reinvest in their business

during this critical time,” Mr O’Dowd said.

The Hotel Energy Uplift Program was announced in the 2020-21 Budget as part of the

Government’s $1.9 billion investment in new energy technologies which will back jobs

now and into the future, reduce emissions and ensure all Australians have access to

reliable and affordable energy.

Applications open on February 24 and will close on April 1 (or earlier, if

funding is exhausted).

