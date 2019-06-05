How new upgrades help students get to school safely

CLOSE CALLS: State Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher has unveiled new fencing along a school pedestrian route on Philip St after concerned resident Anthony Claridge highlighted a number of near misses involving high school students.

A RESIDENT'S concern for children's safety walking to and from school has prompted the State Government to fund new fencing along Philip St.

Works were completed this week on the 650-metre stretch between Glenlyon Rd and French St including outside Toolooa State High School.

The fencing extends existing centre-median, provides a barrier between pedestrians and the roadway and aims to ensure pedestrians use purpose-built traffic lights to cross the road.

Resident Anthony Claridge, who lives on Windward Passage, originally raised concerns about the stretch of road with the council, which referred him to the State Government.

It was his concerns and experiences of a number of near-misses that prompted action from the government to ensure $100,000 was committed to the project.

"It was first brought up through Pete Masters at the council and he got back to me and said it was a state road,” Anthony said.

"I just think traffic is too close, it's about three to four feet to the kids morning and night.

"The barrier, for any regular user of this stretch of footpath and especially the kids, it's got to be a good thing.

"To see it going up a month or so ago was awesome.”

Anthony says he sees near misses on a daily basis involving pedestrians.

Funding for the project cost $100,000 but state member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said no price could be placed on children's lives.

"As Anthony said, just about every day a close call happens, if we can eliminate that the safety of our kids is our priority,” he said.

"It's a very busy school, it's our second biggest high school in Gladstone, if we can get that separation with a fence that costs $100,000 I think that's a very cheap investment for the safety of our kids.”

Construction works were kept local with Young's Contracting carrying out the work.