How new restriction changes will benefit Queensland

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher MP said he was fully supportive of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s decision to ease Queensland’s border restrictions.

MEMBER for Gladstone Glenn Butcher MP said Gladstone’s night-life will be a huge winner following Annastacia Palaszczuk’s latest announcement regarding Queensland’s borders.

The State Government will open the borders to other states, excluding Victoria following a spike in the number of cases over the past week, from Friday, July 10.

This is provided travellers complete a border declaration stating they have not been to Local Government Areas in Victoria in the previous 14 days.

“Our pubs, clubs, cafe and movie cinemas will be the big winners out of this one,” Mr Butcher said.

“What this latest decision will do is obviously allow larger numbers of people to go to those venues which is great news.”

From this Friday, July 3, restrictions will ease further in Queensland.

For small businesses under 100 sq m, the 2 sq m rule will now apply in a bid to boost the number of people visiting businesses.

Private gatherings will increase from 20 people to 100 people, for places like homes, weddings and funerals.

Queenslanders will also be allowed to buy a beer at the bar, while community sport will also be brought back.

The limit of 20 people per space has been lifted.

There will be no maximum, provided they have four square metre per patron.

In stadiums, up to 50 per cent capacity - or 25,000 spectators - will be allowed.

All of these new restrictions still require strict obedience to the 1.5m social distancing rules.

Families at churches and places of worship will be urged to also maintain a 1.5m distance when they gather.

Mr Butcher said there was an opportunity for bosses in the hospitality and entertainment sectors to re-employ the workers who were let go when the first wave of COVID-19 hit.

“This decision will get them back on the books and back into work which has certainly been an issue for those industries at the turn of COVID-19,” he said.

“Especially the hard stance she has taken on Victoria, I take credit to her because that is the kind of leadership which will help keep Queensland moving forward through this pandemic and out the other side,” he said.

Mr Butcher said people might have become fairly complacent with lower transmission rates in Central Queensland.

“But I cannot stress enough to people that if you are feeling ill, if you have got a sniffle or any sort of symptoms of the flu, you should be staying at home,” he said.

“If you are not feeling well, stay at home.”