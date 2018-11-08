The amazing transformation of one boy's reading skills

Deklan can now read books with ease.

FOR young Deklan, life changing glasses have helped not only his reading skills, but his confidence in life.

Last Friday, the Grade 3 student was given glasses fitted with lenses to correct Irlen Syndrome, a condition that affects visual pathways between the eyes to the brain, affecting how they process information.

They are worth $700 and were donated to Deklan and his mother Kelly by the Boyne Island Lions Club.

Kelly said before Deklan got the glasses, he was having issues in the classroom.

"He wasn't getting anywhere in school work, he wasn't progressing like all the other kids were," she said.

Kelly was worried about the cost of the glasses after Deklan was diagnosed with Irlen Syndrome.

The Gladstone Literacy Centre were able to give him a temporary set, but Boyne Island Lions Club came to the rescue, voting unanimously to cover the cost for Deklan.

"It's a big relief," Kelly said.

Within a couple of weeks from diagnosis, he has improved from reading at a level equivalent to prep, to almost reading at his year level.

In addition, his behaviour has improved in the classroom.

"There was a big change in his mood, in his school work...it's awesome," Kelly said.

Club secretary Kevin O'Brien said they participate in several programs improving sight, and were more than happy to help Deklan.

"Lions is right in to helping kids and helping people with sight problems," Mr O'Brien said.

"Sight is a major part of Lions."

Member Rick Bichsel said the club is very humble in its pursuit to help the disadvantaged.

"We don't really sell ourselves, we're probably the quiet achievers," Mr Bichsel said.

The club so far has given $80,000 to those who need it, including various charities and individuals.

Deklan is part of the Gladstone Literacy Centre in South Gladstone, founded by Chris Tanner, with the focus of improving literacy levels of students.