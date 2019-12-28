How Nagoorin recognised its most dedicated community members

Ivan Stiller and the Humble family receive their community Hero awards at the Nagoorin Progress Association's shared Christmas dinner 15 December 2019

COMMUNITY heroes were recognised at the Nagoorin Progress Association’s shared Christmas dinner and awards earlier this month.

Association president Ross McClure said the awards night was created a few years ago so the community could thank those who made a difference.

The Humble family received the award for their commitment and dedication to the care of foster children.

“This remarkable family has been taking foster children for many years,” Mr McClure said.

“With their sacrifices and generosity they provide hope, love and a sense of belonging that all children deserve.”

Mr McClure said Glen and Kellie Humble were unable to attend the event as they were helping fight a fire caused by a lightning strike.

Ivan Stiller also won the award for his many years of public service.

Mr McClure said the event was very special.

“We simply come along, pool the resources and enjoy,” he said.

“Each member of the community brings a plate that is shared … it is a real banquet always resulting in a first-class night.”

Mr McClure said it had been a difficult year for many.

“It is important that the rural communities know they are not alone and events such as this do create so much for everyone,” he said.

“We thank many who came from Gladstone and Calliope to support our night and a special thank you to the Patons, Lyn and Wayne, who entertained us on the night.”

The first shared dinner happened years ago to bring the community together after a period of flooding and cyclones.

“We have continued holding this as the dinner always has a rather special feel and is a great way to catch up with a wide variety of the community and friends in a relaxed setting,” Mr McClure said.

“This year it was so special again because of the drought and the fires.”