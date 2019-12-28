Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ivan Stiller and the Humble family receive their community Hero awards at the Nagoorin Progress Association's shared Christmas dinner 15 December 2019
Ivan Stiller and the Humble family receive their community Hero awards at the Nagoorin Progress Association's shared Christmas dinner 15 December 2019
News

How Nagoorin recognised its most dedicated community members

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMUNITY heroes were recognised at the Nagoorin Progress Association’s shared Christmas dinner and awards earlier this month.

Association president Ross McClure said the awards night was created a few years ago so the community could thank those who made a difference.

The Humble family received the award for their commitment and dedication to the care of foster children.

“This remarkable family has been taking foster children for many years,” Mr McClure said.

“With their sacrifices and generosity they provide hope, love and a sense of belonging that all children deserve.”

Mr McClure said Glen and Kellie Humble were unable to attend the event as they were helping fight a fire caused by a lightning strike.

Ivan Stiller also won the award for his many years of public service.

Mr McClure said the event was very special.

“We simply come along, pool the resources and enjoy,” he said.

“Each member of the community brings a plate that is shared … it is a real banquet always resulting in a first-class night.”

Mr McClure said it had been a difficult year for many.

“It is important that the rural communities know they are not alone and events such as this do create so much for everyone,” he said.

“We thank many who came from Gladstone and Calliope to support our night and a special thank you to the Patons, Lyn and Wayne, who entertained us on the night.”

The first shared dinner happened years ago to bring the community together after a period of flooding and cyclones.

“We have continued holding this as the dinner always has a rather special feel and is a great way to catch up with a wide variety of the community and friends in a relaxed setting,” Mr McClure said.

“This year it was so special again because of the drought and the fires.”

community christmas dinner nagoorin progress association
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas Eve crash at Gladstone school

        premium_icon Christmas Eve crash at Gladstone school

        News RESIDENTS have been reminded to keep safe on the roads this holiday season following a car crash at Gladstone West on Christmas Eve.

        House auctioned to recoup rates

        premium_icon House auctioned to recoup rates

        Council News 15 PROPERTIES were at risk of being auctioned if owners did not pay their overdue...

        Ratepayers on board with discounted payment period

        premium_icon Ratepayers on board with discounted payment period

        Council News MORE residents have taken advantage of discounted rates than last year due to an...

        GLADSTONE CRIME: The most shocking court cases of 2019

        premium_icon GLADSTONE CRIME: The most shocking court cases of 2019

        News A MURDER hearing, two brothers caught with over 400 child porn images and a...