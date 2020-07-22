Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOWERS are expected for parts of the region today but the majority of rainfall is yet to come.
SHOWERS are expected for parts of the region today but the majority of rainfall is yet to come.
News

How much rainfall is expected for Gladstone

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Jul 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOWERS are expected for parts of the region today but the majority of rainfall is yet to come.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Felim Hanniffy said the region was expecting a total of 10-20ml for the Gladstone area, however tomorrow is expected to be the “focal point” for rainfall.

“We are looking at showers increasing overnight and during tomorrow across the area,” Mr Hanniffy said.

“Locally (there will be) heavier spots in some of the more elevated areas or hot spots.”

Mr Hanniffy said showers would increase later this afternoon, with a small chance of a thunderstorm coming from the north.

He said given the cloud coverage, it was not likely to be a severe thunderstorm.

“There’s quite a bit of cloud around so we’re not talking any severe thunderstorms,” he said.

“It’s a chance but given the cloud coverage its probably a pretty low chance … it would be isolated within that cloud.”

Mr Hanniffy said the sudden rain was caused by a trough moving along the coast.

“(The) trough is expected to deepen as it moves off the coast in response to an upper level system,” he said.

He said the upper level system and trough was the cause for the region’s current cloudy conditions.

“It’s a complete contrast to what we saw last week where its clear skies, this week we have this system really kicking off that cloud,” he said.

Mr Hanniffy said Gladstone was on track to reach its July rainfall average of 25ml.

The rest of the week will bring cloudy conditions with a top of 25C on Saturday and Sunday.

bureau of metereology gladstonerainfall gladstoneweather
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concern vape reform could lead people back to smoking

        premium_icon Concern vape reform could lead people back to smoking

        News As a former smoker himself, this Gladstone business owner is firmly against changes which would make nicotine liquid even harder to get.

        Remembering the fallen: 75th anniversary of WWII ending

        premium_icon Remembering the fallen: 75th anniversary of WWII ending

        News A wreath laying ceremony and community BBQ will be held by Boyne Tannum RSL.

        Gladstone woman says bong was to smoke ‘herbal tea’

        premium_icon Gladstone woman says bong was to smoke ‘herbal tea’

        Crime When police found the water pipe it had burned residue that smelt like marijuana.

        Apply now: Producers eligible for Drought Appeal funding

        premium_icon Apply now: Producers eligible for Drought Appeal funding

        News A call from the Gladstone Regional Council has gone out for eligible primary...