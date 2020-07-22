How much rainfall is expected for Gladstone

SHOWERS are expected for parts of the region today but the majority of rainfall is yet to come.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Felim Hanniffy said the region was expecting a total of 10-20ml for the Gladstone area, however tomorrow is expected to be the “focal point” for rainfall.

“We are looking at showers increasing overnight and during tomorrow across the area,” Mr Hanniffy said.

“Locally (there will be) heavier spots in some of the more elevated areas or hot spots.”

Mr Hanniffy said showers would increase later this afternoon, with a small chance of a thunderstorm coming from the north.

He said given the cloud coverage, it was not likely to be a severe thunderstorm.

“There’s quite a bit of cloud around so we’re not talking any severe thunderstorms,” he said.

“It’s a chance but given the cloud coverage its probably a pretty low chance … it would be isolated within that cloud.”

Mr Hanniffy said the sudden rain was caused by a trough moving along the coast.

“(The) trough is expected to deepen as it moves off the coast in response to an upper level system,” he said.

He said the upper level system and trough was the cause for the region’s current cloudy conditions.

“It’s a complete contrast to what we saw last week where its clear skies, this week we have this system really kicking off that cloud,” he said.

Mr Hanniffy said Gladstone was on track to reach its July rainfall average of 25ml.

The rest of the week will bring cloudy conditions with a top of 25C on Saturday and Sunday.