How much rain will Gladstone receive?

As storm clouds formed over the Gladstone region on Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology revealed how much rain we are in for.

A BOM spokesman said the inland areas of Central Queensland were more likely to see thunderstorm activity than Gladstone was.

"We do have a bit of potential thunderstorm activity around the area today (Tuesday), but that will probably be around the more inland areas of Central Queensland," he said.

"I think Gladstone itself, you aren't as likely to see a thunderstorm today especially when you get towards the coastal fringes."

The spokesman said the inland strip from Gladstone, including Biloela and Woorabinda, was more likely to cop a drenching.

"We do have some severe potential there so Gladstone might get some good wind gusts from that storm activity," the spokesman said.

The BOM spokesman said he would also include Rockhampton in the brief list of areas which could expect rain on Tuesday.

Gladstone weather for the rest of today (03/02/21): Partly cloudy. Medium (60 per cent) chance of showers, most likely during the morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Winds south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h tending easterly 20 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening.

Gladstone weather tomorrow (04/02/21): Partly cloudy. Slight (30 per cent) chance of a shower, most likely in the late morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h early in the morning then tending easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning.

