How much?! Gladstone’s SPER money pit revealed

THE latest State Penalties Enforcement Registry data shows the Gladstone region (4680) owes more to SPER than Fortitude Valley in Brisbane, a night life hub.

THE Gladstone region owes the State Penalties Enforcement Registry SPER $10.5 million dollars, according to the Office of State Revenue division’s latest financial report.

The report is a breakdown of the outstanding debt based on current debtor addresses.

SPER is responsible for the collection and enforcement of unpaid infringement notice fines, court-ordered monetary penalties, offender debt recovery orders and offender levies.

Its main aim is to boost the collection of restitution and compensation for victims of crime, as ordered to be paid under the Penalties and Sentences Act 1992.

Gladstone (4680), as of June 30 2020, displayed some overwhelming statistics in regards to how much was owed to SPER.

In total, 4,840 debtors owed 32,923 debts which totalled a staggering $10,534,000.

In contrast Fortitude Valley in Brisbane, widely considered the nightclub hub of Queensland’s capital, had 3,828 debtors owed 24,382 debts which totalled $6,954,000.

Other Central Queensland localities and how much they owe SPER are listed below:

Agnes Water (4677): 301 debtors owed 1,737 debts which totalled $514,000.

Rockhampton (4700): 2,031 debtors owed 17,497 debts which totalled $6,011,000.

Bundaberg (4670): 6,654 debtors owed 41,220 debts which totalled $13,433,000.

Yeppoon (4703): 1,866 debtors owed 11,366 debts which totalled $4,239,000

Emerald (4720) 1,245 debtors owed 6,097 debts which totalled $2,109,000.