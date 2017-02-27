30°
How much do anonymous tip-offs help Gladstone police?

Sherele Moody
| 27th Feb 2017 10:00 AM Updated: 10:29 AM
Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O’Hara is happy with the 2016 arrest and charge results.
Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara is happy with the 2016 arrest and charge results.

GLADSTONE cops arrested 33 people, charging them with 119 offences thanks to anonymous crime tip-offs last year.

Crime Stoppers Queensland released its annual results on Monday.

Calls to the community-based organisation also resulted in the seizure of drugs worth $59,600, the recovery of property valued at $4230 and police confiscating $9682 marked as the proceeds of crime.

Gladstone had one of the lowest 2016 rate of Crime Stoppers-related arrests across Queensland.

Gold Coast, Ipswich, Townsville, Toowoomba and Sunshine Coast were the top five.

Across the state, 46,963 calls resulted in 3102 arrests, 8557 charges, $8,382,616 in drugs seized, property worth $238,000 recovered and $569,443 in proceeds of crime collected.

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara said drugs, weapons, assaults and property offences were the top crimes reported by Gladstone residents.

Mr O'Hara said while there were fewer calls in 2016, more of the calls contained high-quality information that ultimately resulted in a record number of arrests.

"It's our fourth consecutive record-breaking year," he said of the registered charity's 2016 outcomes.

"We've been pushing heavily to get people to ring us about things that we can help with and this means we can hand good reports to police.

"We get a lot of calls for things we can't help with but we can direct people to the right places when this happens."

Mr O'Hara urged residents to give as much information about crimes as they could when contacting Crime Stoppers.

"Good value reports need to contain names of people, their descriptions, addresses and details about the crime," he said.

"For example, if people call about drugs, we like to know how it's being distributed, quantities, values, times of the day that people are coming and going, registrations of vehicles."

Crimes can be reported via 1800 333 000, www.crimestoppersqld.com.au or the Crime Stoppers app.
- ARM NEWSDESK

AT A GLANCE

RegionArres6sChargesDrugs valueProperty recoveredProceeds
Gold Coast249853$870,861$54,100$10,125
Ipswich221689$210,741$5,680$23,460
Townsville198593$489,289$1,002$120,957
Toowoomba196499$147,247$2,200$15,430
Sunshine Coast176458$496,015$12,700$55,245
Caboolture143381$169,069$9,000$27,265
Redcliffe112326$260,125$10$84,100
Cairns106271$2,218,120-$565
Rockhampton97232$52,375$3,700$3,755
Logan Beaudesert95322$98,525$2,000$61,050
Maryborough95233$93,630$5,190-
Bundaberg83227$234,765-$7,931
Mackay80214$134,845$2,700$17,090
Brisbane Metropolitan South79207$46,105$5,450-
Brisbane Metropolitan North69167$45,933$12,000$10,930
Brisbane Bayside57175$106,895$1,375$10,120
Gympie55182$195,828-$1,895
Lockyer Valley52197$145,747-$4,390
Dalby49172$149,015$1,000$7,140
Brisbane Centenary44140$82,114-$25,950
Pine Rivers43118$42,756--
Warwick3489$109,060-$400
Gladstone33119$59,600$4,230$9,682
Brisbane Central2364$1,305-$751
Emerald2143$3,655-$750
Brisbane West1554$1,425--
Coolangatta/Tweed1429$305--
Mount Isa1263$97,460--
Ingham820$38,800$3,500-
Tara510$185,170--
Non-regional6381410$1,595,836$112,163$70,462
Total31028557$8,382,616$238,000$569,443
Topics:  anonymous tip-offs crime stoppers gladstone police

