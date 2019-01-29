Menu
LUCKY SIXES: Gladstone Newsagency owner Sonya Sims is celebrating after a customer's Super 66 win .
LUCKY SIXES: Gladstone Newsagency owner Sonya Sims is celebrating after a customer's Super 66 win .
'This is my lucky game': Gladstone man's big win

Mark Zita
29th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
ONE GLADSTONE man is $129,000 richer after taking out division one of Super 66.

Purchased at the Gladstone Newsagency on Goondoon St, his ticket was the only winning one drawn nationally last Saturday.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said he was shocked when he realised he had won the pool.

"I jumped on the website to check my numbers yesterday, like I regularly do," he said.

"I was absolutely shocked when I realised my entry matched the numbers that had been drawn.

"I had to keep double checking. It took all day for the news to sink in."

It is not the first time the man has won earnings from Super 66 - a game he has been playing regularly since 1981.

"I've won $6666 years ago, a very long time ago," he said.

"This is my lucky game, that's for sure."

Gladstone Newsagency owner Sonya Sims said she was delighted to hear about the local man's substantial win.

"Our regular customers have been saying it was time for a big win here, as we hadn't had one since taking over the business in 2017," Ms Sims said.

"I'm so glad it has finally happened and I can't wait to share the news. They will be thrilled to know we're on the winners list again.

"We hope this prize helps our winner achieve all his dreams."

The winning numbers in Super 66 draw No.3195 were 6, 9, 1, 8, 7 and 2.

