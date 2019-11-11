Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gary Ryan died after suffering multiple stab wounds.
Gary Ryan died after suffering multiple stab wounds.
News

How much did alleged father killers know?

Danielle Buckley
, Danielle.Buckley@newsregionalmedia.com.au
11th Nov 2019 6:27 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men on trial for murder did not know what was going to transpire the day a Mundubbera father was stabbed to death, a court has heard.

Trevor Spencer and Stephen Peter Crump have pleaded not guilty to murdering Gary Ryan, who was found with critical stab wounds at a property on August 23, 2016.

Crown prosecutor Danny Boyle told the jury at Brisbane District Court that Mr Ryan, 43, was "lured into an ambush" where he was stabbed and cut almost 60 times with at least three different weapons.

Mr Boyle alleged Mr Spencer, alongside another man who cannot be named, helped inflict some of the fatal blows and Mr Crump was the "getaway driver".

Throughout the trial, the defence has argued that Mr Crump did not know what was planned that day and Mr Spencer was present but did not inflict any blows to Mr Ryan.

During closing addresses on Monday afternoon, defence barrister Robert East said while there was no doubt that Mr Crump was involved - "the real issue is to what extent was he involved?"

"There is no evidence that the prosecution can point to proving Stephen Crump was aware of any pre-planning…," he said.

Mr East also questioned why, if Mr Crump was suspicious, he would volunteer all of his personal details at check in at a Gin Gin motel in the days before Mr Ryan's death.

"If you're up to no good … you would give false details," he said.

Mr Spencer's defence barrister Tony Kimmins began his closing statements on Monday afternoon by saying that his client had 60 per cent hearing loss and bad knees.

Mr Kimmins also argued that Mr Spencer did not know what was going to transpire that morning.

He is expected to continue his closing statements on Tuesday.

-NewsRegional

More Stories

brisbane district court court crime gary ryan murder murder trial
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone stops to remember the fallen

        premium_icon Gladstone stops to remember the fallen

        News Gladstone’s Anzac Park one of many places in the region to commemorate Remembrance Day.

        Old butcher shop gutted by fire

        premium_icon Old butcher shop gutted by fire

        News A TWO-STOREY building was on fire at Barney Point last night.

        Drunk man rides motorbike around Woolworths carpark

        premium_icon Drunk man rides motorbike around Woolworths carpark

        News A GLADSTONE man was reported by several shoppers when he drunkenly rode around the...

        62yo charged with drug trafficking after house raid

        premium_icon 62yo charged with drug trafficking after house raid

        News Man charged after raid on New Auckland home.