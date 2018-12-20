Menu
WINNER: The winning ticket from a Boyne Island grandmother's $25,000 win.
Boyne Island grandma wins big on scratchie ticket

Mark Zita
by
20th Dec 2018 12:11 PM
CHRISTMAS got extra special for a Boyne Island grandma after she won $25,000 on a $2 scratch-it ticket.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Boyne Island Newsagency.

She said she has been on a "winning streak" before winning a major prize.

"I actually won $50 on a Crosswords ticket so I bought a few more scratchies," she said.

"I was scratching one and I even had my glasses on but I said to my husband 'you better look at this, I think I've done something wrong'."

After her husband confirmed that she wasn't seeing things, she was overwhelmed with joy.

"He told me 'you haven't' done anything wrong, in fact, you've done everything right'," she said.

Newsagency employee Lisa Hull said they were excited once they heard of the win.

"It was such lovely surprise when we scanned the ticket and discovered our customer had won the top prize," she said.

"It's certainly not something you see every day."

The grandma plans to spend her money on a "bright Christmas" for her family, and for some home renovations.

"It's very handy, we can't wait to get some things done around the house," she said.

