Gladstone Men's Shed hosted an open day and garage sale on Saturday, October 19. (L to R): Alan Armour, Ian Horsburgh, president Ron Steen, Gerry Graham, Dave Moore, Dave Gibson and Graham Martin.
News

How Men’s Sheds are staying connected

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Apr 2020 6:00 PM
THE Australian Men’s shed Association has launched a new online tool to help members stay connected during a period where Australians are being encouraged to stay at home.

AMSA executive officer David Helmers said Men’s Sheds helped connect people who would otherwise be isolated daily.

“Australians are becoming more and more physically isolated amid the coronavirus emergency,” Mr Helmers said.

“Right now we need to find ways to maintain our social connections.”

The spread of COVID-19 has forced the closure of Men’s Sheds around the world, including the Gladstone branch.

Gladstone Men’s shed president Ron Steen said they were sad to close the shed last week, but were putting things in place to maintain connections.

Mr Steen has put together a newsletter with jokes to lighten spirits and workshop tips for projects to do at home.

He said the shed was trying to find ways to keep in touch during the closure, and expected the AMSA Shed Online would help with that.

The goal of The AMSA Shed Online was to facilitate an online space where people could connect in the same way they do at the shed – over a cuppa and a laugh.

“We hope to create a global community where men can talk and share their experiences,” Mr Helmers said.

For more information, visit mensshed.org.

