How many university students will Gladstone have this year?

STUDENTS starting at Gladstone's CQUniversity branch will benefit from various events held at orientation this Wednesday.

The branch will start the year with about 359 students.

The total number of students for the entire year is estimated to be 2302, including those in higher eduction and VET learning pathways.

A CQUniversity spokesman said orientation day would provide new students with the information and skills needed to succeed at university.

"Students will have the chance to learn about student support services including scholarships, counselling, academic support and course advice,” the spokesman said.

"They will also attend course specific sessions where they will learn about assessments, learning systems and extra-curricular activities such as work integrated learning and global study opportunities.”

He said the most popular higher education courses this year included nursing, education, psychology, engineering and law.

A welcome ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 8.45am at the Leo Zussino building.